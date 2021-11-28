Ralph Hasenhuttl makes a “unbelievable” remark about Liverpool and admits to a major tactical blunder.

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits he made a significant tactical error as Southampton were thrashed by Liverpool, who were “on fire.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Reds romped to a 4-0 Premier League triumph at Anfield, moving a point behind leaders Chelsea.

During a one-sided first half, Diogo Jota scored twice and Thiago Alcantara added a third before Virgil van Dijk slammed home the fourth seven minutes after the interval.

Southampton had moved to a five-man defense but were eventually overpowered before half-time, when they reverted to their original style.

“We hoped to surprise them a little bit, and we surprised ourselves,” Hasenhuttl remarked. Against a team on fire, it wasn’t a good idea.

“I accept responsibility for my actions. This defeat is entirely my fault. I put them out on the pitch with a bad plan, and it failed miserably.

“We attempted it against Chelsea, but we couldn’t stop what they were doing here, so it didn’t work.” We had major issues with the half-spaces in the center and were unable to stop them.

“That’s why we switched at halftime, but the game was already ended.” The second half was more stable, and we played better football in our usual shape, and we didn’t give up nearly as many chances.

“However, defending against a team on fire is still difficult. We can definitely play better than we did in the first half.” Hasenhuttl believes Liverpool have learned from their 2-2 draw at Anfield last month against Brighton and Hove Albion after letting a 2-0 lead slip.

“Liverpool are incredibly hungry, super determined, and they are in a fantastic flow right now, and to stop them, I think there is no club that could come here and not have problems, no matter how they play or what they do,” Southampton manager Mark Hughes said.

“They reserved players for this game during the week because they knew how crucial it was.”

"They did not repeat the error they made against Brighton." They didn't give up after going up 2-0. "Congratulations to Liverpool; they played a fantastic game." Southampton had their chances, with Alisson Becker forced to make three excellent saves.