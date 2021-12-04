Ralf Rangnick’s Former Assistant Gives Insight Into Man United Transfers

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to take a fresh approach to recruitment.

Rangnick’s role in Manchester United’s prospective transfer plans has already sparked suspicion ahead of his official debut as manager. According to reports, the German will have the final word on several transfer decisions made by Manchester United throughout his term, according to his deal with the club. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

While it is unclear whether Rangnick will be actively involved in the club’s scouting, his former assistant Rodrigo Costa claimed that the gegenpressing guru prefers to be hands-on with every transfer he examines.

Costa reportedly told ESPN that “he [Rangnick] traveled to Brazil and discovered Luiz Gustavo at the center-back position in Alagoas.” “You can see how demanding he is because he left Germany to see a player in the second division.” He dispatches scouts, but he has the final say because he prefers to meet the players in person. He has a fantastic eye.” Rangnick is unlikely to recruit any specific sort of player to Manchester United, according to Costa. He did, however, hint to the type of players the 63-year-old “enjoys.” Costa is convinced that Rangnick enjoys scouting “Brazilians and South Americans.” “Ralf thrives in training and games more for his tactics and application than for his talent,” he said, “but he likes Brazilians and South Americans.” “At the clubs where he worked, there were usually some.” As of now, there is no clear information on Manchester United’s top transfer target. Rangnick has already identified Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a target for the summer transfer window, according to Bild’s head of football and journalist Christian Falk.

Rangnick, who is “close” to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, wants to contact the Blues and “talk” Werner’s possible transfer to Manchester United at the end of the current season, according to the source.

According to the Telegraph, Rangnick will initially work on player exits in the January transfer window before bringing in any fresh players to Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson and midfielder Donny van de Beek are among the players listed as likely departures, according to the article.

Manchester United defeated Arsenal in their most recent match, which was led by caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

Rangnick will finally make his Manchester debut.