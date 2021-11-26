Ralf Rangnick’s arrival at Manchester United demonstrates that Jurgen Klopp has nailed everything at Liverpool.

‘Get the contract out and place it on the table for him to sign.’

Rio Ferdinand said those remarks about now-former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just under three years ago, and they will be permanently carved on the walls of social media.

After Man United overcame Villarreal in caretaker manager Michael Carrick’s first game in charge, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher repeated those words this week. You have a feeling this isn’t going to be the last time the joke is told.

It’s the start of a new era for Liverpool’s archrivals, and reports on Thursday afternoon gave us a glimpse of what that future might hold.

Ralf Rangnick, the former head of RB Leipzig, is expected to be hired as the club’s interim manager on a six-month deal until the conclusion of the season, according to various reports. This is probably so that the club may find a permanent replacement to lead the team ahead in the meantime.

The most intriguing aspect of the Rangnick claims is the assumption that when his six-month term expires, he will stay at United on a two-year consulting arrangement.

Rangnick has established a reputation for assisting the Red Bull brand in becoming a pillar of success in German and Austrian football, respectively, with Leipzig and Salzburg. It’s hard to blame United for wanting a piece of that identity for themselves.

To claim that Rangnick’s probable appointment is a significant step in the right direction is, to say the least, premature.

What is Rangnick’s main goal for the season? They are considerably behind the leading teams in the Premier League title chase, notably Liverpool, and have already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

Those at Old Trafford will be hoping that Rangnick can repeat what Thomas Tuchel did at Chelsea last season by winning the Champions League. Stranger things have happened, so it could be wishful thinking.

What cannot be overlooked is that bringing in a manager on a temporary basis is not a long-term strategy. Interims have been utilized in the past to help a club through a difficult period. “The summary has come to an end.”