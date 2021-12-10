Ralf Rangnick is irritated by the team’s errors against young boys, according to Manchester United news.

Manchester United had gone undefeated in their last five games, but Ralf Rangnick was dissatisfied with his side’s performance against Young Boys, notably how they chose to drop back and not apply pressure in the final ten minutes.

“What irritated me the most was how we handled the pressing first line. As a result, we issued them a number of urgent invitations, including the goal we conceded. We had two chances to not only clear the ball but also play it forward, but we failed to do so. “They had a chance to score the equalizer,” Rangnick said in a post-game press conference, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The inaccuracy at the 422nd minute is what the great German tactician is alluding about.

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United sent a pass to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the backfield, which Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder intercepted, resulting in the game-tying goal.

The Red Devils had a perfect opportunity to bring even more momentum back to England if they had won against Young Boys, but instead received a public thrashing from Rangnick following the game.

Rangnick chose to give his kids some playing time on the field, giving Red Devils academy graduates Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal their professional debuts, despite the fact that his team was heading to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Tom Heaton, a 35-year-old goalkeeper, made his long-awaited Manchester United debut in the 68th minute, replacing Dean Henderson, who had been with the club for 16 years.

“We scored a great goal [thanks to Mason Greenwood], which was set up by Luke Shaw and Mason’s superb left-footed shot. With Amad [Diallo] and Juan Mata, we had two wonderful chances to score the second and third goals. Rangnick commented, “It should have been at least 2-0 up and that would have changed the level of confidence.”

Rangnick will have a few days to prepare his team for Saturday’s match against Norwich City, which many consider to be a winnable match.