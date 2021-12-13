Ralf Rangnick Drops Huge Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Time Admission. Man United News: Ralf Rangnick Drops Huge Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Time Admission.

Manchester United’s frontline may still be led by Cristiano Ronaldo as the club strives to sustain its impressive record.

Manchester United has performed far better under Ralf Rangnick’s leadership.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, the Red Devils have gone 3-0 in the English Premier League, with Ronaldo leading the way in the club’s most recent victory over Norwich City.

Ronaldo has been a regular starter for Manchester United since his comeback in August, starting 11 of his 13 league games to date.

In addition, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner played in five UEFA Champions League games this season.

Rangnick confessed that he doesn’t know if he wants to rest Ronaldo or not when asked about his opinions on the 36-year-playing old’s time. Ronaldo has been a key component of the club’s recent success.

When the possibility of resting Ronaldo was discussed, Rangnick told Manchester Evening News, “I don’t know.” “So far, I’m pleased with his demeanor and contributions to the squad.” “He wants to win games, and the way he won and converted the penalty [against Norwich City]is why we’re glad to have him.” The 63-year-old David De Gea, Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper, had the same reaction.

De Gea has been the team’s main shot-stopper, according to Rangnick, but he’s still undecided because the club has “other good goalkeepers.”

“I don’t know,” the manager said, “to be honest, there are other good goalkeepers, like Manuel Neuer.” “However, everything I’ve seen from David thus far has been wonderful.

“An terrific performance tonight and against Crystal Palace, despite the fact that he didn’t have much to do in that game,” he continued. “However, he had three or four spectacular, outstanding saves today.” Rangnick is well aware of Manchester United’s upcoming challenges, particularly in the Premier League.

Despite winning three straight games, he emphasized the importance of finding the “best answers” to the club’s current problems.

“I believe we controlled the game in portions, but we didn’t always find the greatest possible solutions,” he concluded. “What I’m talking about is the physicality and ferocity of one-on-one duels.” It’s about defending the ball, keeping the ball, and winning the ball back, and each element had a different level. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.