Ralf Rangnick claims the Liverpool squad for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Manchester United’s arrival.

When Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in 2015, he had a complete rebuilding project on his hands, but that isn’t the case for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

Rangnick begins his time at Old Trafford, where he will work with players like as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood.

Klopp’s task was enormous when he arrived on Merseyside in October 2015, yet he was able to turn a team that ended ninth into Champions League and Premier League champions.

The gap between the Premier League’s top three teams, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool, and the rest of the league is enormous, as Rangnick pointed out.

“The group Jurgen had when he got to Liverpool was obviously not superior than the one we have now,” Rangnick stated.

“It’s all about winning games, and I’m a pretty ambitious person.” We want this season to be the most successful it can be.

“For the time being, we must remain practical. The gap between us and the top three is significant. But let’s wait and see.” The margin in quality between Liverpool in third and Man United in seventh is currently ten points, with the Reds humiliating their arch rivals 5-0 at old Trafford in October.

Rangnick was questioned if United can cut the gap to the top three, and the German noted that Klopp and Guardiola have had time to put their plans into action.

“It can only be done one game at a time, one step at a time.” “You have to make sure you have the best opportunity of winning the next game, then take it one game at a time,” Rangnick continued.

“Let the players follow and buy into the concept of how we want to play in the future that I can provide them.”

“Pep has been at City for three years, Jurgen for five, and Thomas has only been here since February, but they’re a little ahead of us in terms of development.”

“I’m quite pleased with the players we’ve got here.”