Raiders vs. Ravens 2021: Week 1 Monday Night Football Predictions and Odds

On “Monday Night Football,” Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season closes with a duel between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders. Due to many injuries, the Ravens, who were formerly large betting favorites, could be vulnerable to an upset.

Baltimore was a five-point favorite in Las Vegas when the schedule was first revealed in May. The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook has been lowered to 3.5 points heading into the opening weekend.

This summer, the Ravens’ top three running backs all sustained season-ending injuries. In the preseason, J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL. In the recent week, both Justice Hill and Gus Edwards have been injured.

The most significant setback occurs on the defensive side of the ball. Marcus Peters, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

What are the implications of all of these injuries for Monday’s game? Both teams have a chance to score a lot of points and push the final score above the 50.5 point betting total.

Derek Carr, coming off his greatest NFL season, may exploit a depleted Baltimore secondary. Last season, the Raiders scored at least 25 points in eight of their last nine games. With the loss of sack leader Matt Judon, the Ravens’ pass rush has been called into doubt.

It probably doesn’t matter much to Baltimore whose running back gets the majority of the carries. The Ravens should be able to march up and down the field as long as Lamar Jackson is at quarterback against a weak Raiders defense.

In Jackson’s 30 starts over the last two seasons, the Ravens have averaged 31.9 points per game. The Raiders allowed 32.3 points per game against 2020 playoff opponents.

John Harbaugh is one of the top coaches in the NFL, and his teams are always ready to play when the season begins. Baltimore has won its first five games in a row. The Ravens have won their last three Week 1 matchups by an average of 48-6.

The game on Monday won’t be as one-sided, but Baltimore should keep its winning streak going.

Baltimore will defeat Las Vegas by a score of 30-23.