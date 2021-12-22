Raiders, Steelers, Saints, and Others’ Chances Of Making The NFL Playoffs In 2022

At the start of Week 16, only one of the 14 slots in the 2022 NFL playoffs had been secured. With three games remaining on the 2021 regular-season schedule, three-quarters of the league still has a chance to make the playoffs.

The NFC North has been won by the Green Bay Packers. The three other NFC division leaders, as well as the Los Angeles Rams, are virtually assured of making the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of winning their second AFC West title. Only the most unlikely situations exist in which the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots do not make the playoffs.

The wild-card race in the AFC is the most unpredictable element of the playoff bracket. In Week 16, the conference’s wild-card clubs are the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Buffalo Bills. The Baltimore Ravens have the identical 8-6 record as those teams, however they are seeded eighth and on the outside looking in due to the tiebreaker.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a half-game out of the wild-card race as the No. 9 seed. The Raiders of Las Vegas, the Dolphins of Miami, the Browns of Cleveland, and the Broncos of Denver are all one game behind the wild-card leaders.

The Bengals are in first place in the AFC North, but they have the same record as Baltimore and are only one game ahead of the Browns in last place. The Week 16 schedule will have a big impact on the divisional race and the wild-card race.

With first place on the line, Baltimore travels to Cincinnati. The Bengals have already beaten the Ravens this season, and a win over Baltimore would give Cincinnati the tiebreaker.

With a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, Cleveland has a difficult assignment ahead of them. The Browns would be significant postseason long shots if they lost at Lambeau Field.

Because of its upcoming schedule, Pittsburgh’s chances of making the playoffs are slim. The Steelers will go to Kansas City, who is riding a seven-game winning streak as the AFC’s top seed. The Steelers face the Browns in Week 17 in what might be an elimination game.

On Sunday, Las Vegas will host Denver. The loser of that game will have a slim chance of making the playoffs.

According to ESPN's NFL Football Power Index, the Raiders have a 9.8% chance of making the playoffs, while the Broncos have an 8.2% chance. According to the forecast, the Steelers have a 19.3 percent chance of making the playoffs. Multiple teams are anticipated to compete in the AFC North.