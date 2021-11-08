Raiders and Panthers are among the upset picks and straight up winners in the NFL Week 10 predictions for 2021.

Seven betting favorites lost outright in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, giving underdogs their best day of the season. After the season’s top favorites had been practically undefeated through the first eight weeks, three favorites of more than a touchdown were defeated.

Here are the best Week 10 upset picks. FanDuel Sportsbook provides the betting odds.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+340) vs Detroit Lions

The Lions will almost certainly win at some point, and this is one of their greatest chances to do so. Coming off a Week 9 bye, Detroit has a major advantage in rest. After hosting the Bears on Monday night, the Steelers have only six days between games.

Pittsburgh is prone to being frustrated if a few bounces don’t go their way because they play so many close games. The Steelers have won all four games by a single touchdown, including a 23-20 triumph over Geno Smith and the Seahawks. Pittsburgh lost outright as a one-touchdown and two-touchdown favorite in the last month of last season. The Steelers are one of seven teams in the NFL that average less than 19 points per game. They’re one of only three teams in the league that hasn’t surpassed the 28-point mark.

Detroit may be blown out, but its prospects of winning are higher than the odds indicate.

Kansas City Chiefs (+130) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City’s valuation continues to be exorbitant. The Chiefs have shown no reason to wager them as road favorites against a club with a better record with more than half of their schedule completed.

Kansas City has likely played just as poorly during its two-game winning streak after dropping four games in six tries. The Chiefs haven’t fixed their problems just because they beat a banged-up Giants team and a Packers team without Aaron Rodgers by nine points. Patrick Mahomes was nearly as terrible as Jordan Love in Week 9, and he’s had a passer rating of under 75.0 in four of the last five weeks. Even in 2020, when Mahomes was performing like an MVP candidate, the Raiders managed to beat the Chiefs 40-32.

Kansas City’s recent defensive gains could be undone now that they’re on the road against Derek Carr and the Raiders’ above-average offense.

Arizona Cardinals (+370) vs Carolina Panthers

If the Cardinals are fully healthy, they should be able to defeat the Panthers by a large margin. However, there appears to be a significant probability that Arizona will be without its key players. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.