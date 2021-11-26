Raheem Sterling’should be at Liverpool,’ and his departure was blamed on a’sly’ culprit, but Man City greatness hasn’t dimmed first love.

Making a 5,000 percent profit on a player would be considered pretty solid transfer business by most football clubs.

No one wants to lose their finest players, especially a club of Liverpool’s stature, because of the message it sends out, but in some cases, obtaining such a massive cash injection might help to soften the impact.

When Raheem Sterling was sold to Manchester City for about £50 million in the summer of 2015, that did not appear to be the case.

Only a year before, he had been at the helm of a swashbuckling Reds team that defied expectations and delighted both Liverpudlians and non-Liverpudlians alike when they came agonizingly close to ending the club’s quarter-century wait for a 19th league title.

The devastation caused by Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea and the following failure to gain the seven points needed from the remaining nine available to secure the title left an ominous shadow over Anfield for a long time, and only began to evaporate once Jurgen Klopp arrived.

The club was on a psychological downward spiral that even Brendan Rodgers, who has gone on to establish himself to be a gifted manager, couldn’t stop.

With the club’s star player leaving in the aftermath of the title loss, it’s possible that little could have been done to prevent an outstanding young talent, who, despite being partly bred through the Academy system, had no previous ties to the club or the area, from wanting to leave if he felt his ambitions for success would be better served elsewhere.

But it’s difficult not to believe that Liverpool were hesitant to react to Sterling’s growing influence on the team’s attacking fortunes, and that by the time they did, it was too late.

Sterling joined Liverpool from Queens Park Rangers for £500,000 in the last days of February 2010 when he was just 15 years old.

Born in Jamaica, his family moved to the United Kingdom when he was seven years old, and by the time the Reds swooped in to get him, he had already been playing consistently for QPR's under-18 squad.