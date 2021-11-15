Raheem Sterling adds to Liverpool’s £104 million gain, keeping them ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to recent data, Liverpool’s Academy is one of the most profitable in England.

The Reds spent £50 million on the AXA Training Centre, which opened in November of last year.

The move to the new Kirkby site means that the first team and youth teams will be based in the same place.

According to new analysis from Online Money Adviso r, Liverpool’s Academy has been one of the most profitable in the country in terms of player sales over the last decade.

Liverpool has recouped in transfer fees for young talents who have left the club, according to the study.