Raheem Sterling, a former Liverpool player, has stated that he is ‘open’ to leaving Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and England has stated that he is ‘open’ to quitting his current club.

Since his £44 million move from Liverpool in 2015, the 26-year-old has won three Premier League crowns, one FA Cup, and four League Cups during his tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling, who was one of England’s primary driving factors en route to the Euro 2020 final in the summer, has failed to hit the back of the goal this season, scoring only once in the Premier League so far, and he has hinted that he is considering a career outside of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Sterling has stated that he would like to try his hand in a different European League, so a domestic switch to Liverpool or elsewhere is improbable.

“If there was a possibility to go somewhere else at this point in time, I’d be open to it,” Sterling stated at the Financial Times Business of Sport Summit. For me, football is the most important thing.

“From an early age, I’ve set myself challenges and goals to play abroad.

“As an English player, all I’ve ever known is the Premier League, and I’ve always thought that one day I’d like to play abroad and face that challenge.”

“I should be studying a variety of languages.” The French language and dialect, as well as the Spanish, appeal to me.” During his four seasons as a professional with the Reds, Sterling, who joined from Queens Park Rangers as a youth, scored 18 goals in 95 Premier League games.