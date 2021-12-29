Rafael Nadal’s Year-End Rankings, Tournament Wins, and Earnings in 2021.

Rafael Nadal’s tennis season in 2021 will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

In what was his least productive year on the court in a long time, a foot injury kept the clay-court legend off the court for months.

For the year 2021, Nadal received $1.478 million in prize money, his lowest total in 17 years. The 20-time Grand Slam champion finishes the year as the world’s No. 6 men’s tennis player.

In 2021, Nadal won two titles with an overall singles record of 24-5. In late April, Nadal won the Barcelona Open, and in May, he upset top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Italian Open.

Nadal was defeated by Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals one month after his last major victory. It was the end of his four-year winning streak at Roland Garros. Nadal has won 13 of the last 17 editions of the French Open.

For the rest of the year, Nadal did not compete in another Grand Slam. On June 17, the 35-year-old stated that he would be boycotting both Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in order to protect his body and extend his career. Nadal said on Aug. 20 that he would miss the U.S. Open and the remainder of the tennis season in 2021 due to a lingering foot issue.

“To be honest, I’ve been suffering far more than I should with my foot for a year, and I need to take some time… to find a solution to this condition, or at the very least improve it, so that I can continue to have choices for the next few years,” Nadal stated.

Nadal was the No. 4 rated player on the ATP Tour when his season was cut short. In 2022, Nadal has dropped two ranks and now behind No. 5 Andrey Rublev and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open by Tsitsipas in his first event of 2021.

Nadal last competed in a non-exhibition event on Aug. 5 at the Citi Open, where he was eliminated in the third round by Lloyd Harris. It’s the first time Nadal has competed in an ATP competition since the 2021 French Open.

Nadal stated on Dec. 20 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. In his return from a foot injury, Nadal competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Nadal has 88 career singles championships and approximately $125 million in earnings to go along with his 20 Grand Slam titles.