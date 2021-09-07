Rafael Nadal-like Breakout Star Sets Record In Nail-Biting Win At The US Open.

At this year’s U.S. Open, a teenage tennis prodigy compared to Rafael Nadal has become a star.

After a dramatic upset win against world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is now in the quarterfinals of the US Open after thrashing Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in the Round of 16.

The tournament’s breakthrough star came back to beat Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0, completing his first back-to-back five-set wins.

On top of that, the 18-year-old has advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time in the Open Era.

In the semifinals, Alcaraz will face Félix Auger-Aliassime, a contemporary and fellow rising talent.

After the match, Alcaraz remarked, “I’m really pleased to be in my first second week in the grand slam, so it’s wonderful for me.” “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

He said, “It’s incredibly tough to play these kinds of matches, to play fifth sets.” “I want to play more second weeks and grand slam quarterfinals,” she says. I wasn’t expecting to be in the quarterfinals here. So I think my performance in these matches has been excellent.”

While Alcaraz is motivated to make his mark in the sport, some have noticed similarities in his game to that of Rafael Nadal.

Mats Wilander, a seven-time major champion and former world number one, recently compared Alcaraz’s skyrocketing professional career to that of his compatriot Rafael Nadal when the 20-time Grand Slam winner was his age.

“First and foremost, technically – I have to emphasize the forehand,” Wilander said of Alcaraz to Eurosport. “His arm is so explosive at 18 years old, it reminds me of Rafa Nadal when he was 18 years old – the same strength.”

He went on to say, “But then the two-handed backhand is absolutely solid, he can remain cross court all day.” “And then he’s smart because he used the backhand to go down the line at times. He also has good hands, as he tossed in drop shots that really threw Tsitsipas off.”

Wilander went on to say that Alcaraz, like any other young player in the sport, has flaws, particularly in his “serve.”

“The only concern I have is his serve,” said the tennis legend. “I know we shouldn’t look into the serve too much at 18,” says the player. However, I think it could be a little smoother from a technological standpoint. And I believe he needs to improve his serve, which I am confident he will. And I believe he aspires to be the world’s number one. Brief News from Washington Newsday.