Rafael Nadal is out of the US Open in 2021 and will be out until 2022 due to a foot injury.

Two of tennis’ biggest names have withdrawn from the U.S. Open in 2021. Rafael Nadal has declared that he will retire for the year, only days after Roger Federer confirmed that knee surgery would keep him off the court for an extended amount of time.

Nadal will miss the rest of the tennis season in 2021 due to an injury to his left foot. He was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics due to his illness.

“Honestly, I’ve been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year, and I need to take some time… to find a solution to this condition, or at the very least improve it, in order to continue to have choices for the next few years,” Nadal stated on Twitter Friday in Spanish.

After discussing it with my team and family, I’ve come to the conclusion that this is the path to take in order to try to recover and recover well.

It’s been a year in which I’ve lost sight of things that are really important to me, such as Wimbledon and the Olympic Games…

“I’m ready to do whatever it takes to get back in the greatest shape possible so that I can continue competing for the things that truly motivate me.

“I’m confident that with foot rehabilitation and obviously a significant daily effort… this can be accomplished. I’ll do everything I can to make it happen.”

Nadal is the world’s No. 4 tennis player. The 35-year-four-year old’s winning streak at the French Open came to an end in the semifinals when he was upset by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. In 2019, Nadal won his fourth U.S. Open, the last time the tournament was open to the public.

With 20 career Grand Slam titles, Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic are tied for the most Grand Slams ever. Because of the injuries to Nadal and Federer, Djokovic may be able to set a new record by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same calendar year.