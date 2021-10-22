Rafael Nadal Has Surprisingly Admitted To Watching YouTube For ‘New Ideas.’

Rafael Nadal, despite being one of the best tennis players of all time, is continuously studying the game.

Many believe that Nadal has already achieved “GOAT” status and that he has almost no flaws in his game, despite his innumerable achievements.

This has not been the case for the former World No. 1, who has experienced defeat before.

Furthermore, Nadal is much like any other renowned athlete who has an unwavering commitment to constantly giving their best.

According to Nadal, he has developed a tendency of borrowing a few pages from other players’ playbooks, although he “never imitated” any of their styles.

Instead, he selects what he believes is best suited to his playing style.

“I spent a lot of time on the court as a kid since I enjoyed to practice so much,” Nadal recently told Japanese magazine Number. “That doesn’t mean I don’t look at other guys,” he says. I observe other players to see how they handle their game. I embrace the essence that suits my style of play while speculating on their motivations behind their game. “Can you tell me where you stand on the court, how you move, and how you hit?” What’s more, Nadal went on to say that he “watched thousands of videos on YouTube” to learn new skills and how to deal with “aging.” “For inspiration, I’ve watched countless of videos on YouTube,” the Spanish legend admitted. “If there’s a secret to being the best, it’s to always go for the game’s novel concepts.” You can compensate for lost edge due to age by coming up with new ideas.” After a “difficult” 2021, Nadal is slowly regaining his form after a series of ailments.

The 35-year-performance old’s at the Australian Open was hampered by a back issue. During the Roland-Garros semifinal versus Novak Djokovic, he developed a foot issue, forcing him to retire from the tournament. Nadal was forced to withdraw from two of the year’s most famous tournaments, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, due to the injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, on the other hand, is motivated to make a statement comeback in 2022.

“I had a rough period of uncertainty [this year]owing to ailments, and I overcame it, so victory is much more special,” he joked.