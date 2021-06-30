Rafael Benitez will bring Everton success, according to Farhad Moshiri.

Despite strong resistance from some supporters, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says that incoming manager Rafael Benitez “ticks all the boxes.”

After a Merseyside derby in 2007, a part of the crowd could never forgive or forget the former Liverpool manager’s “little club” remark.

However, Moshiri, who has taken charge of Goodison Park for the seventh time in as many years, sees the Spaniard as having the qualities to restore a winning attitude to a club that hasn’t won a trophy since 1995.

“We undertook a very thorough search for a new manager over the past few weeks, and after speaking with numerous very strong candidates, he stood out as the strongest candidate,” Moshiri said.

“We wanted a manager with high-level management expertise, a proven track record of success, the ability to work within our framework, and a complete belief in our future vision.

“Rafa checks all of those boxes, and his enthusiasm, ambition, and vision struck us during the interview process.

“I’m sure he had other offers, but he was focused on showing to us that he has the qualifications and skills for the job here.

“We want to compete in European competitions and win silverware both at home and abroad, so having a manager who has been there and knows what it takes to achieve that level of success was critical.

“Rafa has led teams with high expectations and won some of the game’s most prestigious awards.

“He has a track record of success. We are certain that his winning mindset will help Everton achieve success.”

More over four weeks have passed since previous manager Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid, and Benitez has become his successor for the second time, having also replaced him at the Bernabeu.

Moshiri admits that the hiring process was not easy; they considered Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Wolves manager, and others.