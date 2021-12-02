‘Rafa will be out,’ Steve McManaman says of Everton’s relegation fight.

Steve McManaman believes that someone at Everton should be “held accountable” for “spending money” on players in recent seasons, and has warned Rafa Benitez that he may be fired.

Since taking over Everton in 2016, Farhad Moshiri has spent almost £500 million on new players, but he has seen little return on his investment.

And his team’s bad streak continued on Wednesday night at Goodison Park, when they were convincingly defeated by arch-rivals Liverpool.

Between goals from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Mohamed Salah scored twice, while the Blues’ Demarai Gray struck shortly before the break.

Rafa Benitez was forced to pick teenagers Jarrad Branthwaite, 19, and Lewis Dobbin, 18, on the bench due to the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina.

After the game, McManaman told Amazon Prime Video, “Somebody, I don’t know who it is, has spent a lot of money at Goodison.”

“The new owners have invested a significant amount of money. When things go wrong, you can’t rely on Dominic Calvert Lewin or Yerry Mina, who is a capable centre defender.

“There was nothing on the bench today when you looked at what they could bring on.” So, who is the one who has squandered this much money on these players? Because someone has to take responsibility for it.” The Blues have now gone eight games without a win as a result of the loss, and are presently five points above the relegation zone.

Everton haven’t won since beating Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park on September 25 after a promising start to the season.

It’s the club’s worst winless streak since April 2016, and it hasn’t gone ignored by the fans, who vented their frustrations after the final whistle.

In heated circumstances in the immediate aftermath of the game, the majority of that rage was directed towards chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands.

Everton will play Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Leicester City before the end of the season, and McManaman believes the Blues are now destined for relegation.

