‘Rafa was a nightmare,’ say 13 Liverpool players who quit after a falling out with manager Rafa Benitez.

You should avoid Rafa Benitez at all costs.

Former players have criticized the no-nonsense former Liverpool manager for not being the warmest of man-managers, but he has a track record of getting results.

Lucas Digne, now in charge at Everton, might be the latest player to be overlooked by Benitez, after the France international defender was dropped in recent weeks following a rumored feud between the two.

And it’s caused us to reflect on Benitez’s stint at Anfield across Stanley Park, and recollect some of the players who were sold after falling out with their boss.

After meeting paths with the Spaniard, they all knew their Reds days were numbered. Sometimes there were rows, and others were simply ostracized from the team, but they all knew their Reds days were numbered after crossing paths with the Spaniard.

Given that Liverpool had a restricted budget when Benitez came over as manager in the summer of 2004, it was inevitable that he would have to release certain players to help fund his own recruits.

Danny Murphy, a long-serving footballer, was one of them.

Murphy, a mainstay under Gerard Houllier, never really had a beef with the Spaniard. Benitez made it plain early on that he had no future at the club, so he didn’t have time to.

“Being told by Rafa that you’re no longer wanted at Liverpool was a difficult one,” he told TalkSPORT. “He was being honest when he stated to me, ‘Look, I want to bring in some of my own players, so you’re not going to be in the starting XI, and it’s unlikely you’ll come back in.’ If you insist on staying, there’s no point; I know you enjoy playing, and you’d be better off leaving.’

“Then he told him who was interested in me: Tottenham Hotspur, Charlton Athletic, and Everton.” I attempted to persuade him a little, but he only repeated that my time had been used in his own way.

“Now that I think about it, I respect supervisors who are honest with me. To be honest, I remember the chat and he was fine.

“I used to despise him, but I no longer do. I see where he was coming from.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”