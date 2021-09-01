Rafa Benitez’s transfer ambitions were thwarted on deadline day because of James Rodriguez, Moise Kean, and Fabian Delph.

Everton had sailed through the turbulent waters of a transfer window roiled by the bad winds of financial fair play, but had come up short.

Salomon Rondon, the veteran centre-forward Rafa Benitez had been after all summer, arrived on deadline day to join the savvy arrivals of Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic from over a month ago.

Surprisingly, all of this was accomplished for less than £2 million in costs.

Moise Kean’s transfer to Juventus, initially on a two-year loan, left place for Rondon, but Everton’s inability to find a club to sign James Rodriguez limited what else they could do on the final day of the market.

Benitez has had a near-perfect start as Everton manager, but his squad is uneven and in need of improvement.

Any incomings, as the manager had stated 10 days before, were contingent on the Blues’ ability to send players out, none more so than the club’s highest earner.

Benitez was well aware that the Blues were constrained by the rules, and he stated that they needed to be “creative” in order to “find solutions” as the window drew to a close – but Everton could only show so much flare and problem-solving on Tuesday.

Because, while Kean was moved on and Rondon was brought in to replace him, the possibility of offloading Rodriguez and some or all of his club-high £200,000 plus weekly earnings would have opened the door to future recruits.

Everton’s dreams of bringing £20 million striker Luis Diaz to Goodison were dashed when Rodriguez was unable to negotiate terms on a return to Porto.

The Blues’ ability to add to the squad and cut a bloated salary bill has been hampered by AC Milan’s refusal to take up the offer to sign him.

By the end of last night’s play, the Blues had hoped to save around £7 million on player expenditures, but Rodriguez’s wage is still being paid by the club, and considering that Benitez has made it clear that James is not in his plans, Everton are unlikely to gain much bang for their pound.

Rodriguez still has a chance to make a difference. “The summary has come to an end.”