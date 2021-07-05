Rafa Benitez’s to-do list for Everton’s pre-season training at Finch Farm.

Everton’s players will return to Finch Farm on Monday morning to a completely different environment than the one they left at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Carlo Ancelotti surprised everyone at the club when he announced his return to Real Madrid in early June, leaving the Blues with yet another managerial hunt.

That resulted in the appointment of Rafa Benitez after 29 days, which has divided the fanbase in the days since the announcement.

And the majority of Everton’s team will have their first taste of life under their new manager on Monday when they report for pre-season training ahead of a key season.

Those competing in international competitions throughout the summer, on the other hand, will be given a lengthy rest and will return in due time.

The new manager has a busy summer ahead of him preparing his squad for the 2021/22 season, and he’ll be glad to get right to work with the majority of his players at the start of the week.

On Monday, here’s what’ll be at the top of his to-do list.

There’s a debate about James Rodriguez to be had.

Rumours about the Colombia international’s imminent future have been flying throughout the summer, and they have intensified since Ancelotti’s departure.

The playmaker has made no secret of the fact that his former boss is the main reason he is on Merseyside, and the Italian’s exit might be key for what happens next.

Last season, the 29-year-old was a key player for Everton, contributing a lot of quality in attack on occasion, but he was plagued by ailments that disrupted his rhythm throughout the campaign.

Rodriguez is expected to be offered to teams across Europe, with AC Milan being one among them, but he will return to Finch Farm on Monday after being left out of Colombia’s Copa America squad.

The Blues can’t afford to have a transfer drama on their hands over such a key member from last season’s squad, therefore a resolution must be sought as quickly as possible.

Reports that Rodriguez and Benitez had a fractious relationship may potentially complicate matters. The summary comes to a close.