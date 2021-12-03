Rafa Benitez’s statement to Everton fans following the Goodison Park riots.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has written a message to the club’s supporters following the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 4-1 at Goodison Park, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice and Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also scoring to give Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points.

Demarai Gray grabbed a goal back for the hosts to make it 2-1 at the time, but the hosts couldn’t mount a comeback.

The manner of the defeat sparked outrage across the stadium, especially in the Main Stand, where displeasure was directed at members of the club’s board as they returned inside.

When asked what he would like to say to supporters ahead of the visit of Arsenal to Goodison Park on Monday, the manager had a long message for them.

“We are disappointed,” Benitez said. We’re quite disappointed in you.

“It’s a derby, so it’s more emotional in terms of the game.” However, we are really dissatisfied with the current situation.

“At the same time, and I have the figures to prove it, we were outperforming Liverpool in every aspect.” Everything: distance, sprints, and so on.

“However, we gave up four goals.” That indicates they have a lot of good players and have punished us for our errors. We made mistakes, they penalized us, and we’re already looking into it.

“I believe, and I’ve told them many times, that we’ll do well in the second half of the season.”

“Now is the time for us to come together and put ourselves in the best possible position to move into January.” We’re working extremely hard in terms of devotion, and you can’t complain about that.

“You have the right to complain about faults, our quality, decisions, and other things.” But it’s not about commitment, and we’re having a difficult time right now.

“We must persevere and work tirelessly.” I’ve been in similar positions before, fighting for titles and avoiding relegation.

“My experience has taught me to be cool, work hard, try to repair my faults, and then keep moving forward and sticking together.”

“It’s critical if we value what we want, which is to keep together,” says the speaker.

