Rafa Benitez’s risk pays off as Alex Iwobi begins to answer questions for Everton.

Everton’s third competitive match under Rafa Benitez resulted in the introduction of a third different formation.

The Blues, on the other hand, did not appear to be having much success this time around.

After utilizing a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-4-2 formation in the first two Premier League games of the season, the manager switched to a 3-4-3 formation.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Keane, and Mason Holgate aren’t the Blues’ regular back three, and this may have been clear throughout the 90 minutes.

None of the three players appeared at ease or composed, especially near the end of the first half, when Huddersfield gained charge of the game and began to exert authority.

The majority of Everton’s issues, though, were not caused by its players.

Early in the game, when the Blues took possession of their own box, it was clear that the visitors’ alignment was leaving too much space between the defense and the assault.

Everton’s transition speed was at best limited, with Tom Davies and Jean-Philippe Gbamin presumably being told to sit in front of the defensive line in the first instance.

Ironically, the one time Benitez’s team defied the trend was during the build-up to the goal.

Davies seized on a loose ball inside the Huddersfield half and rushed forward into the open space in front of their back four that the hosts had created.

He beautifully timed his follow-up through-pass, Alex Iwobi’s run was tremendously effective, and the ball settled into the back of the net after a confident finish.

Everton only needed one goal to carve a hole in the hosts’ defense, despite having numerous opportunities throughout the game.

A different strategy, such as surrendering one of the central defenders for an extra midfielder, might have allowed the Blues to create more chances on a more constant basis.

It’s no surprise, for example, that Everton looked better halfway through the second half with a new shape.

The new manager, though, faces a steep learning curve with the current group at his disposal.