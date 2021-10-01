Rafa Benitez’s revamped Everton has produced five surprising winners.

Rafa Benitez has only been in charge of Everton for eight games, but his new team is already starting to take shape in front of the fans’ eyes.

After six games in the Premier League, the Blues are one point off the top of the standings, with a challenging match against Manchester United coming up this weekend.

The dynamic and direct style of play that the team has adopted during the course of their opening encounters of the season has generally impressed supporters.

Some players have benefited more than others from this style of play.

We’ve selected five Everton players who were already at the club when Benitez arrived and who appear to be flourishing under the Spaniard’s new demands.

Some may be a little more surprising than others.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, one of the more obvious candidates, must be mentioned.

After joining the club from Watford in 2020/21, he was an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s team, but he was largely playing in a different capacity than he is now.

Instead of playing in a three-man midfield or being forced to sit in front of the defensive four, the Frenchman is being given the opportunity to show off his skills as a box-to-box midfielder.

Two goals and three assists in six games to start the season certainly highlights the attacking drive and intelligence Doucoure has displayed so far this season.

Under the new manager, he’s added another string to his bow, and long may it continue.

Alex Iwobi, but not as regularly as Doucoure, has benefited greatly from Rafa Benitez’s new system.

He came off the bench to help Everton beat Southampton on the opening day, and he extended that form into the following weekend’s trip to Leeds, where he should have gotten an assist with a fantastic ball to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

So far this season, he has only scored once, against Huddersfield, where he also played a key role in the second goal, releasing Andre Gomes before crossing to Andros Townsend.

Everton is one among them. “The summary has come to an end.”