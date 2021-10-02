Rafa Benitez’s regrets over Manchester United’s draw can’t mask the reality about Everton’s growth.

Both teams came into this match even on points, knowing that a win would propel them to the top of the nascent Premier League table, but Everton understood they were not competing on an even playing field with Manchester United.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to splash out on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane this summer – with the latter two starting on the bench for this game – Rafa Benitez’s first transfer window as Blues manager saw him spend less than £2 million, with four of his new signings arriving on free transfers.

Everton’s lowest summer expenditure in a decade, according to Financial Fair Play rules, and a return to the days of forced frugality when David Moyes used to compare confrontations with United’s nouveau riche’noisy neighbors’ City to “bringing a knife to a gunfight.”

Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton are rated fantastic, while six other Manchester United players are rated excellent.

Given the amount of money these clubs put into this campaign, it was like a butter knife vs a bazooka.

Everton’s lack of cutting edge ultimately robbed them a famous victory at a ground where they have only won once since the Premier League’s debut week in 1992.

The Blues had a difficult second half after falling down following a sucker punch from old enemy Anthony Martial just before the break. They must have considered whether to stick or twist.

However, after an incredible move saw Andros Townsend coolly slide past David De Gea following a magnificent pass by Abdoulaye Doucoure – savoring the moment with his own ‘Ronaldo-esque’ celebration – the visitors could and should have gone on to grab the three points that would have put them on top.

The attribute that someone like Ronaldo possesses also gives him a great deal of self-assurance.

Everton’s homegrown hero Tom Davies, who had been sent on as a substitute with the goal of stabilizing the team rather than looking for a winner, found himself one on one with De Gea but elected to square to Yerry Mina. “The summary has come to an end.”