Rafa Benitez’s position must alter as Everton’s Anthony Gordon’s excuses run out.

In the middle of Everton’s recent bad form, Anthony Gordon has found reason to be proud of himself.

When he was pulled off the pitch against Watford, the winger was undoubtedly one of his team’s finest performers, just moments before Richarlison put the hosts back in ahead.

Despite the fact that the academy graduate only played for roughly 15 minutes at the end of the game against Wolves earlier this week, you could make the same point.

That period, of course, came dangerously close to culminating with his first senior goal for the club, which would have been a suitable reward for his efforts thus far.

Instead, he had to wait until Friday morning to get paid.

Gordon’s first ever call-up to England’s under-21 squad for the next international break drew a flood of compliments from Evertonians.

They’ve witnessed not only the quality of the youngster’s performances this season, but also the amount of hard work and effort he’s put into them.

That started with his first start of the season against Queens Park Rangers, where he demonstrated for the first time that he could defy those around him and stand head-and-shoulders above the bulk of his teammates in terms of drive.

Everton had a horrible overall effort that night, but Gordon stood out.

After a few of weeks, he made his first Premier League start of the season, stepping up to the challenge of facing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Rather than being intimidated by the occasion, Gordon displayed the same level of ambition and devotion that has endeared him to so many Blues supporters this season.

Lee Carsley clearly spotted the promise in the Everton kid, and the hope is that he will be able to gain some well-deserved minutes for England’s under-21s in the coming weeks.

Benitez has also stated that he is a huge fan of the 20-year-old, but only under certain circumstances.

The manager is concerned about the academy graduate's match fitness in the Premier League.