Rafa Benitez’s plan for Everton may include a “next John Stones.”

On Tuesday night, there was an overwhelming sensation of déjà vu at Huddersfield Town.

That we have previously seen this player.

Jarrad Branthwaite reminded us of one man: John Stones, as he passed the ball comfortably with either foot, or when he rushed back into position, the manner in which he blocked shots or crosses, and in that no fear style that may occasionally draw trouble.

In terms of style, he resembles the defender Everton bought for roughly £3 million in 2013 and sold for near to £50 million three and a half years later.

It was startling, to say the least. At this point, they both appear to be made of the same defensive fabric.

Because of their Barnsley origins, Mason Holgate has had to fight the label of “next John Stones,” although Branthwaite appears to be the closest match.

When the teenager takes the ball, you can see that streak of confidence that was bursting in Stones, and you can feel that mix of exhilaration and edge.

Branthwaite, like Stones at 19, has a lot to learn, but he has a lot of promise, and it will be fascinating to see how Rafa Benitez and the managers who follow him evaluate and employ Branthwaite.

A player in that mold, with that style of play and mindset as a defender, need the patience and attention of not only his fans but, most importantly, his coach.

Branthwaite’s route at Goodison may be aided by the fact that Stones is still fresh in his mind.

Stones’ style of play, which straddled the line between tremendously intelligent and kamikaze, was not always easy to embrace by all Evertonians.

He took too many opportunities for some, and he did little to persuade critics when, after twisting and turning his way out of difficulty in his own box against Spurs before winning a free-kick, he turned to fans in the Park End and urged them to relax.

If Branthwaite ever finds himself in such a scenario, he should remain silent.

To some, Stones’ cool demeanor in the face of Heung Min-pressure Son’s in his own area was refreshing, classy, and a clear evidence of quality above the standard.

It was just what the finest modern defenses needed.