Rafa Benitez’s performance on the touchline was everything Everton had been missing.

Crouching forward and maintaining a calm demeanor. As the bottom of his suit jacket flailed from the strong action, he screamed at the top of his voice for a player to go wide.

Demanding, cajoling, gesticulating. feverishly waving, pointing, and instructing

On Saturday, Rafa Benitez did everything he could to guarantee that his Everton team not only got back into the game against Southampton, but also won it.

In the Blues’ Premier League debut, the Spaniard cut a wildly animated figure on the touchline as he bawled at his new squad, guiding them past a decent but very beatable Saints.

Benitez’s body language indicated that he was experiencing a range of emotions during his first game at Goodison Park. He was dead set on getting the Toffees across the line and securing those three points.

Benitez rolled up his sleeves and almost held the hand of his players from the moment Michael Keane was caught on the ball, allowing the visitors to sprint through and go ahead through new signing Adam Armstrong’s side-footed goal into the top corner.

He seemed to talk them through the entire game, yelling instructions, encouraging them, and communicating tactical changes.

Benitez might be the coach, speaker, and yeller that this team sorely lacks.

When Southampton grabbed the lead, Blues had a familiar feeling. Southampton was predicted to finish in the bottom half come May.

Everton fell 2-1 at home to Aston Villa and Burnley last season. Leeds, West Ham, Newcastle, Fulham, and Sheffield United all defeated them without scoring a single goal.

The Blues were frequently lost once the opposition scored, with little notion how to get back into the game. As soon as the ball hit the neck, fans watching at home knew it was game over.

Everton supporters dreaded games that they should have won because they understood the season’s script.

Carlo Ancelotti, the guy on the touchline at the time, is one of the most successful managers in football history.

The Italian, on the other hand, did not play on the front foot when the Toffees invited supposedly lesser competition to Goodison Park, and when the side fell behind, it was a lost cause.

