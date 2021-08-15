Rafa Benitez’s Manchester United message and Duncan Ferguson’s ‘tough’ training are revealed by Lewis Dobbin.

Lewis Dobbin has spoken out about his Everton first-team debut against Manchester United, as well as his Finch Farm finishing workouts with Duncan Ferguson.

Over the course of pre-season, the striker has been outstanding for the under-23s, scoring three hat tricks to put himself in excellent shape heading into the 2021/22 season.

Rafa Benitez rewarded the youngster’s efforts by giving him his senior debut from the bench in the first team’s final pre-season friendly, a 4-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Regardless of the team’s outcome, the teenage striker expressed his delight at being promoted to the senior team on a personal level, and disclosed what message he received from his manager beforehand.

“I’m really glad to be given that opportunity, and hopefully it’ll be the first of many games I can play for the first team,” Dobbin told evertonfc.com.

“It was incredible when I first went out and heard the audience. It was completely insane. It hasn’t really sunk in yet!

“I can’t say I wasn’t nervous in the days leading up to the game because I’d never done anything like it before. But the moment I went onto the pitch, I felt at ease. The lads also assisted me throughout the game.

“The key message from the management and staff was to just have fun — to work hard for the squad and demonstrate what you can do.”

Many supporters have been watching Dobbin’s goalscoring exploits for the U23s this summer as they try to see who the club’s academy is creating.

In addition, the striker has revealed that he has had some individual training sessions with first team assistant manager Duncan Ferguson, which have helped him refine his skills.

“Duncan has been very helpful in teaching me different finishing approaches, and it’s definitely showing in my game right now,” he added.

“He can be harsh, which I admire. He notices the smallest details, which forces you to concentrate.

“If you make a mistake, you make a point of not repeating it. It’s only good things that come from him.”

The promising young striker. “The summary has come to an end.”