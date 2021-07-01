Rafa Benitez’s initial Everton moves were given squad numbers.

Everton’s busy summer will only be getting started now that a new manager has been chosen.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning return to Real Madrid at the start of the month, the Blues have appointed Rafa Benitez as their new manager.

After Nuno Espirito Santo appeared to be the favorite to take over at Goodison Park, the Spaniard emerged as the front-runner for the job just under two weeks ago.

Everton’s team will return to Finch Farm on Monday, July 5th to resume their pre-season preparations, with matches in the United States scheduled for the end of the month before a trip to Old Trafford in August.

Before then, Blues fans will be hoping for a slew of new additions to bolster the squad ahead of what is expected to be a difficult season in 2021-22.

And if new recruits in any position choose to move to Merseyside during the current transfer window, there are a few high-profile shirt numbers that could be on sale.

Here are some of the shirts now available to new recruits, with the possibility of more being available if players leave Everton in the coming weeks and months.

Leighton Baines was the last person to take the shot.

Joshua King was the last person to take it.

Cuco Martina was the last person to take a picture.

Sandro Ramirez was the last person to take a picture.

Yannick Bolasie was the last person to take a picture.

Muhamed Besic was the last person to take a picture.

Harry Charsley was the last person to take a picture.