Rafa Benitez’s hopes for Dwight McNeil and Everton were dashed during the summer transfer window.

Everton will keep a careful eye on Dwight McNeil’s improvement this season before deciding whether to renew their interest in him next summer.

And when Burnley comes to Goodison Park on Monday night, the Blues will get a good look at the 21-year-old winger, who had been a top target for boss Rafa Benitez earlier in the window.

Benitez was eager on bringing McNeil to the Blues’ roster as the final of three wingers he had designated this summer, according to The Washington Newsday in July.

Everton’s summer transfer business would eventually be constrained by financial fair play restrictions, but Benitez remained hopeful that the money, as well as room in the salary bill, would be found to enable a deal for McNeil at the time.

The Blues were reportedly prepared to begin bidding at roughly £25 million, and while they expected to face stiff competition from Aston Villa, there was still hope that Benitez could secure Burnley’s star player.

Burnley’s resolve, on the other hand, would not be put to the test this summer by Everton or Villa.

Burnley made it clear that they would not accept an offer for their prized asset unless Everton, or any other club, tabled a deal that would be impossible to turn down, putting an end to the club’s chances of making an offer for the 21-year-old.

Sean Dyche had made it plain that McNeil’s crossing ability and Chris Wood’s aerial presence were going to be crucial to guaranteeing Burnley’s Premier League survival for another season, so losing one half of that combo would require compensation.

In transfer circles, a sum of around £50 million was reported, which would be a club record buy for Everton by a long shot.

Following McNeil’s outstanding performance against Liverpool at Anfield last month, Dyche told the Burnley Express that selling the player would require a “very, very huge quantity of money.”

McNeil is under contract at Turf Moor until June 2024, earning in the range of £40-45,000 per week, and he is thought to be delighted in Burnley, where he spends practically all of his time.