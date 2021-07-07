Rafa Benitez’s hectic first week as Everton manager and the challenges ahead

Rafa Benitez has been the new manager of Everton for one week, and the time has gone fast.

After his official unveiling last Wednesday, the Spaniard was arguably a touch low-key in his early days as manager, only being seen with the squad returning to training on Monday morning and beyond.

However, in his first week as manager, the 61-year-old has been hard at work resolving some very intriguing difficulties.

Of course, he had to make a good first impression on his new followers, as he would have been well aware of the backlash that greeted the decision to bring him to Goodison Park in the first place.

As things got to an unsavoury level, supporters erected banners outside the stadium expressing their displeasure, and one was also placed near Benitez’s residence.

But, as he sat down in front of the in-house media cameras for the first time, the Spaniard maintained his cool and professionalism, laying out his plans for the future.

It was thought that staying away from making huge promises about possible achievement was a good thing. Everton supporters do not require a sales pitch right now; instead, they require a period of carefully planned stability and slow improvement.

Following that, it appears that the new manager made phone calls to important players, as Jordan Pickford disclosed ahead of England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine this weekend.

Although the majority of his squad was set to return to Finch Farm, players like the goalie would still be absent for some time.

A gesture like this may appear insignificant, but it goes a long way in football, where first impressions are everything.

By the time he went to Richarlison, though, these chats would have taken a considerably more fascinating turn.

The Brazilian had made no secret of his ambition to represent his country in the Olympic Games this summer, almost immediately following the Copa America, but that would almost probably mean he would miss a number of Everton matches in the 2021/22 season.

