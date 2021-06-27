Rafa Benitez’s first transfer window, broken records, big-name exits, and Rafa Benitez’s first transfer windows ahead of Everton’s arrival

Rafa Benitez is on the verge of becoming Everton’s new manager, and he’ll have a busy summer transfer window ahead of him.

Since Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning departure at the start of the month, the Blues have been looking for a new manager, and the Spaniard has been the top runner for almost two weeks.

The club was already preparing for a busy few months in terms of transactions, and once the appointment of the former Liverpool manager is announced, the job will truly begin.

Benitez is a manager who has handled numerous transactions throughout his career, but how did he begin his tenure at some of his former clubs in this regard?

Since his arrival in English football in 2004, here’s how each of Benitez’s first transfer windows have gone at each club.

In Benitez’s first window at Anfield, five players arrived through the doors.

The most significant of these was the reported £14 million paid to Auxerre to sign Djibril Cisse for a then-club-record amount, with the striker’s season being severely hampered by a major injury sustained in October 2004. That agreement, however, was reached by his predecessor, Gerard Houllier.

Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia both joined on Merseyside to improve the squad in the coming years, with Josemi and Antonio Nunez rounding out the group.

The latter joined Liverpool as part of Michael Owen’s move to Real Madrid, while Markus Babbel and Danny Murphy also left in Benitez’s first summer.

Despite the fact that Benitez was only in control of Inter Milan for a few months, his summer transfer window with the Serie A club in 2010 was a fascinating one.

Jonathan Biabiany, a winger from Parma, was among the six players who arrived at the Italian club.

The outgoings, on the other hand, proved to be just as exciting, with Mario Balotelli’s departure to Manchester City clearly catching the eye.

In Benitez’s lone summer with Inter Milan, Ricardo Quaresma and Nicolas Burdisso both left to join Besiktas and Roma, respectively.

Benitez only held this job for a short time.