Rafa Benitez’s first training day as Everton manager taught him five things.

On Monday morning, Rafa Benitez was at Finch Farm for his first day of training as Everton manager.

The Spaniard was named the new Blues manager last week, following a 29-day search by the club following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising return to Real Madrid at the start of June.

And now, the 61-year-old has welcomed his team back to the training complex for the first time ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

On Monday, a big number of Everton players returned to Finch Farm to begin pre-season training, with those who had participated in international competitions during the summer still receiving prolonged holidays.

Throughout the day, the Blues posted a number of behind-the-scenes photographs of the team getting back to work, and they have revealed some intriguing qualities for fans to notice.

On his return to Finch Farm, you could be forgiven for believing James Rodriguez would be a little more guarded.

Reports have been swirling over the previous several weeks regarding the playmaker’s long-term future, particularly since Ancelotti’s departure.

Many have speculated that the Colombian international might be poised to leave Everton after just one season because of the Italian’s role in luring him to Merseyside.

On Monday, however, he was all smiles as he returned to pre-season training.

Rodriguez joined the rest of his teammates in the gym, stopping just outside the club’s facilities to pose for a photo with one lucky little fan before walking inside.

It will be quite intriguing to see what the Colombian’s future holds.

On Monday morning, Everton welcomed several players back to Finch Farm for the first time, but it didn’t appear to be a complete practice as it would be in normal conditions.

The team has been recovering for the previous two weeks after a long and exhausting 2020/21 season, especially given how condensed it was at times.

For many stars, the break would have been an essential opportunity to unwind, spend time with their family, and eventually prepare for another season of action.

And it’s true. The summary comes to a close.