Rafa Benitez’s Everton trophy win exemplifies a vital aspect of his game.

Rafa Benitez has refused to rule out Everton winning a trophy, despite admitting it will be difficult.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning resignation to return to Real Madrid at the start of the month, the Spaniard was confirmed as the club’s next manager towards the end of June.

The 61-year-old has been working with the majority of his squad at Finch Farm since last Monday, with those who have participated in international competitions throughout the summer yet to return.

And, ahead of the crucial 2021/22 season, the manager has refused to rule out the possibility of winning a trophy in the future – despite the fact that it will not be easy.

“The question is – is it conceivable [to win trophies]?” Benitez said. Yes, I would stay.

“Will it be challenging? Yes, it will be challenging, but anything may happen.

“The cup tournaments, to be in Europe, it all depends on your belief, your work ethic, and if you’re a little lucky at first, you’ll have more confidence in the future.

“So I don’t see why not; I don’t see why we shouldn’t try our hardest in every competition if we know we have a strong enough group to accomplish so.

“Rotation has always been something I’ve done. So, if the players who aren’t playing any games can get to the point where they can play or be a part of the squad, we can do it, and perhaps that will mean you can go all the way to the end and win games.

“Hopefully, we will be able to accomplish that.”

Benitez comes to Everton after managing a number of prominent clubs in Europe, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Napoli.

When asked if he believes the challenge he faces at Goodison Park will be the most difficult of his career, he reiterated his belief in the squad’s potential.

“I’ll admit that I’ve faced a lot of difficulties throughout my career. “I can see the potential in this one,” the Spaniard remarked.

"When I chat to some of the senior players, I appreciate how they talk.