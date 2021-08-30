Rafa Benitez’s Everton switch has been underlined, with Demarai Gray tipped to be the summer’s best signing.

Everton’s triumph over Brighton on Saturday was exactly the style of game we’ve been waiting for.

Not only were the three points significant, but the manner in which we played also piqued my interest.

We appeared to be a lot more compact as a team, and it’s evident that our objective for the future is to run with the ball and get it into wide areas, which will allow us to create opportunities for our attackers.

But it’s seeing us play on the front foot that truly pleases me, as that’s something that we fans have been clamoring for for a long time.

While possession-based football is entertaining to watch, we want the Blues to play on the front foot and punish the opponents whenever they have the opportunity.

That’s exactly what we did on Saturday, and it’s exactly what we’ve failed to do in the past.

We’ve been guilty in the past of lowering our standards, being overly friendly to the opponent, and simply waiting for opportunities to present themselves.

Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, definitely has the lads playing, and they are out to impress and give us supporters enough to cheer about.

When you consider the transfer window and the amount of money that is being thrown around, Demarai Gray appears to be a bargain.

If he keeps going in the same direction and improves, he might end up being the signing of the window.

Of course, it’s still early in the season, but the winger and Everton have had a decent start.

When it was revealed, it was probably a bit of an uninspiring signing because it wasn’t the type of deal us Evertonians are used to.

We’ve been accustomed to spending top price for big-name athletes in the past, only to find that it didn’t work out for us or the player.

In reality, the truth be told, it has largely backfired on us, and we have ended up with players stuck in the club.