Rafa Benitez’s Everton reign begins with Adam Sandler, WrestleMania, and a foul-mouthed outburst.

Rafa Benitez's Everton reign begins

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez will begin his Blues reign over 4,000 miles away from Goodison Park in Orlando, following his contentious appointment by Everton.

The central Florida resort, dubbed “The City Beautiful,” is consistently one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Orlando would generally garner 75 million tourists per year in pre-pandemic times, thanks to tourist sites such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld, as well as large conference traffic.

Since the global coronavirus pandemic, those numbers have obviously plummeted, allowing Benitez and his Everton side to play their first two high-profile fixtures in a much more anonymous environment, at least up close.

In normal summers, you’d anticipate a large number of die-hard Evertonians to organize their vacations around the Blues’ pre-season schedules, combining friendly matches with visits to the many local theme parks, golf courses, and other recreational opportunities.

However, due to ongoing travel restrictions, the Everton contingent for the games against Millonarios of Colombia on Sunday July 25 (1:30 a.m. UK time) and either Romelu Lukaku’s Serie A champions Internazionale or Mikel Arteta’s Premier League rivals Arsenal on Thursday July 29 will be made up of a mix of expats and American Blues fans.

With a large Latin American population in Florida, the opening match could seem like an away game for Benitez’s side unless the presence of James Rodriguez — a global icon with a 46.8 million international Instagram following – can help swing the support against his compatriots.

The city’s local Major League Soccer team, Exploria, can currently host capacity crowds at its 25,500-seat Exploria Stadium, although Camping World Stadium, where Everton will play, is substantially larger.

The stadium, which was built in 1936 as a project of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression, now seats 65,194 people.

It hosted five matches in the 1994 World Cup finals, all of which began at 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. local time to maximize European broadcast audiences, ensuring hot and humid conditions.

All five games drew audiences in excess of 60,000, with two of them featuring Jack Charlton’s Republic of Ireland.

