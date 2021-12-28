Rafa Benitez’s Everton effect and what made him feel like a’superstar’ are explained by Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon has discussed how Rafa Benitez has influenced his playing and what it’s like to hear his name sung by the supporters.

The Blues have had a difficult time recently, with only one win in their last 11 Premier League games.

Everton, on the other hand, put in a better effort in their most recent match, drawing 1-1 with championship contender Chelsea.

Gordon capped an outstanding effort by assisting Jarrad Branthwaite’s equalizer at Stamford Bridge.

And the 20-year-old has stated how Blues manager Rafa Benitez and the fans have influenced his progress, as well as setting his season goals.

“I was satisfied with my performance against Chelsea from a personal standpoint as well,” Gordon told evertonfc.com.

“I was ecstatic to receive an assist, especially since it was something we had been working on for a while.” As soon as we were granted the free kick, I felt confident in delivering a delivery, and I was delighted to see Jarrad score as well.

“I’ve stated it before, but providing as many goals and assists as possible is my goal.” I want to have a significant impact on gaming, and I need to keep doing so right now.

“I mentioned the fans’ reaction earlier, but when you’re out on the field, the support is fantastic.”

“We sell out every away end on a regular basis, but it’s never taken for granted.” Hearing them scream my name so loudly after the game was something I had wished for since I was a child.

“After the game, I said it made me feel like a superstar because that only occurs to the team’s major players.” For me, it was a dream come true… I’m at a loss for words to describe it.

“When you compare the player I am now to the one I was a year ago, it feels like night and day.” I’ve come a long way. I’ve spent a lot more time in and around other dressing rooms, as well as going out on loan. I’ve obviously benefited from maturing as a person.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”