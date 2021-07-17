Rafa Benitez’s Everton attacker hits a hat-trick in a friendly match.

Lewis Dobbin, a young Everton striker, has had a very successful week.

The 18-year-old scored his first hat-trick for the club in a 4-2 win over Warrington Rylands for the Toffees’ Under 23s after a month of working with Rafa Benitez’s main team.

Dobbin’s first goal came after 13 minutes, when he intercepted a faulty back pass and scored.

After half an hour, the pacy attacker had his brace, rounding the goalkeeper after latching on to a pin-point Luke Butterfield through pass.

He then threaded his way through the Rylands defense and scored with ease with five minutes remained in the first quarter.

“More minutes, first hat-trick!” exclaims the crowd. On Tuesday night, Dobbin tweeted that he was happy with his total.

It’s encouraging to see the Stoke-born England youth international score after missing four months last season due to a knee injury sustained in training in January.

After the win, Under 23s coach David Unsworth remarked, “Strikers like to score goals, whether it’s pre-season or the last game of the season, and Lewis has begun tremendously well.”

“He got a taste of first-team action on Saturday, and he’s followed it up with not only his goals, but also a tremendous first-half performance.”

Now that he is fit and firing, Dobbin will be eager to maintain his scoring form. If you want to draw notice, a 23-minute hat-trick should enough.

Unsworth was pleased with his team’s performance after a tough week and a half.

“We’ve really worked the players hard for the last ten days,” he said.

“They were a little leggy coming into the game due to the number of labors, which is to be expected. It was a good workout, and after we made the adjustments, they got right back into it.

“They’re a good team, and I want to applaud them on stepping in at the last minute to fill in for an opponent who had to cancel.”