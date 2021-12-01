Rafa Benitez’s ‘betrayal’ at Liverpool isn’t on the same level as Michael Owen’s.

Football’s rivalry is arguably what makes it fascinating and raises it above a simple game of 22 billionaires kicking a pig’s bladder around.

No less a luminary than Jurgen Klopp once defined it as “the salt in the soup,” and that edge, just as much as the skill, athleticism, and elegance of the beautiful game, keeps many of us going back for more.

Supporters’ loyalty is unconditional, for better or worse, and many recognize that expecting their idols to live and work by the same standards is impractical – especially in today’s game, where players and managers transfer teams almost as regularly as some golfers switch clubs.

However, certain scenarios in which an individual crosses an apparently holy footballing boundary can still elicit feelings of hurt, wrath, and resentment, and Rafael Benitez’s appointment as manager of Everton Football Club is clearly one of them.

Much of the talk surrounding the Spaniard’s long-awaited arrival at Goodison Park in the summer revolved around Evertonians’ reactions, with many refusing or unable to forgive his previous association with their Merseyside rivals across Stanley Park, particularly comments made during his Anfield reign referring to the Blues, or specifically the way they played in one derby match, as a’small club.’

However, it has become clear that Benitez’s status as the first man in history to manage both Merseyside clubs has enraged some of the city’s Reds, with a photo of an iconic Kop flag featuring Liverpool’s legendary managers now featuring the Spaniard’s face removed being posted online alongside a series of scathing comments.

Everyone has the right to their own feelings, but it’s difficult to honestly argue that a man taking leadership of a football team is some kind of horrific betrayal given the context, whether you’re viewing through red or blue lenses.