Rafa Benitez will not turn his back on James Rodriguez at Everton, but the club will look for transfer options.

However, when a deadline-day deal fell through, the club will look into all remaining options in the hopes of finding a buyer for their most talented and well-paid player.

The transfer window in Russia and Turkey is still open until next Tuesday, and in Portugal until September 22, but there are serious questions about any club’s ability to match Rodriguez’s wages at Goodison Park.

Everton believed they had made enough concessions to assist ease the 30-year-move old’s to a new club this summer, where he would likely be paid less.

Rodriguez, though, has turned down the proposals put forth to him, and the Blues may have to bend even more and soften their stance in order to offload some of the playmaker’s income, which is at least £200,000 per week.

Porto were willing to make a deal with Everton in which Rodriguez would return to Portugal and Luis Diaz would move the other way.

In this window, Benitez sought another winger, and Diaz appeared to be the answer to two difficulties, but Rodriguez was unable to reach a deal with his former team.

Dwight McNeil, a top target, was out of reach after Burnley offered the Blues a fee that would have easily made the 21-year-old the club’s most expensive signing ever.

Diaz, 24, appeared as a viable option, but his move to Everton was contingent on Rodriguez departing permanently, which would have reduced the Blues’ transfer fee to roughly £20 million.

The terms, however, were unsatisfactory to Rodriguez, who stated on the final day of the transfer window that he was willing to stay at Everton despite Benitez’s assertion that he was free to leave.

Rodriguez was offered to AC Milan, but no agreement could be reached.

After a time of isolation, the player is fit and available again, and has been working with the rest of the group since the end of last week.

Benitez is pragmatic and will not turn his back on Rodriguez, although it is apparent that he prefers the player. “The summary has come to an end.”