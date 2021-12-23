Rafa Benitez thinks Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a risk with Everton’s claim for ‘two or three weeks’.

If Everton are forced to play Burnley on Boxing Day, Rafa Benitez admits he will take a chance with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton, like many other teams, has been hit hard by covid instances in recent days – going from zero to five after the 1-1 draw at Chelsea last Thursday – but there aren’t enough to force their trip to Turf Moor to be postponed at the moment.

With his squad decimated, Blues manager Rafael Benitez has 11 players unavailable due to a further six injuries, in addition to those out with the coronavirus, there may be additional demands on those who can play, such as Calvert-Lewin, who hasn’t played since scoring his third goal of the season in as many games in the 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on August 28 due to a quadriceps injury.

“Any player who has been out for roughly two months can be ‘fit,’ but I was explaining about match fitness and fitness,” Benitez remarked.

“It’s a completely different experience when it comes to playing a game. It will take time for him to develop the level of sharpness required in a game.

“Physically, he’s fine; he’s been practicing with the rest of the team.” It’s still a risk because these players can’t be overloaded.

“It’s the same with players with concerns like Seamus Coleman and Allan, who you’re currently managing.” I’m not sure if you have to take the risk. Making the right decision is difficult for us.” “For Dominic to be totally healthy, he will still need two or three weeks,” Benitez stated.

“That will give him match fitness and possibly a little more to ensure he is at his best, but the nice thing about football is that you can score the winning goal even if you can’t run, which is huge for your confidence and everyone else.”

Calvert-Lewin, who was Everton’s top scorer last season with 21 goals in all competitions, is burdened by a lack of senior alternatives in his position, with four of Everton’s six. “Summary ends.”