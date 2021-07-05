Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, may be able to assist Liverpool in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Following France’s departure from Euro 2020, Kylian Mbappe’s future is bound to be a source of discussion.

The striker missed the game-winning penalty kick in their round-of-16 loss to Switzerland, ensuring Les Bleus would not be able to add to their 2018 World Cup triumph.

With his contract scheduled to end in 2022, the 22-year-old had reportedly opted to hold off on making a choice until after the European Championships.

Now that his achievements at the Euros are finished, the moment has come for Paris Saint-Germain to sign him to a new contract.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move for Mbappe, but the financial requirements to complete such a transfer now make a summer leave for Mbappe doubtful.

The Frenchman has previously stated that he would be willing to sign a short-term extension to prevent him from leaving PSG for free at the end of his contract, but has yet to make a decision on a longer-term commitment to the Parisians.

Could Ligue 1’s own transfer activities, though, provide insight into Mbappe’s decision?

Moise Kean, an Everton striker, had a great year on loan at the Parc des Princes last season, scoring 17 goals in 41 appearances, and the Italian had been expected to make a permanent approach for his services, with the club wanting to keep him.

However, according to recent rumors, PSG has merely offered to take him on loan from Everton for a second season, with the option to buy at the conclusion of the season, rather than launching a permanent move for the former Juventus star.

Still only 21, such a transfer may indicate that PSG sees Kean as a long-term successor for Mbappe and intends to spend big on him if the talisman decides to go permanently.

According to rumors surrounding PSG’s loan offer for the striker, it is now up to new Everton manager Rafa Benitez to decide if he is prepared to let him go or wants him to stay at Goodison.

