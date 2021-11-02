Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, makes a heartfelt donation to charity.

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, has teamed up with a local children’s charity to help give a holiday for deserving families.

The 61-year-old, along with his wife Montse, donated the O.L.L.Y. Children’s Charity a holiday at Lyons Holiday Parks.

Our Lost Love Years (O.L.L.Y.) provides support to children who have lost loved ones as a result of homicide or other types of violence.

The organisation, which works with over 600 children across Merseyside, Wirral, and Southport, aims to bring together young people aged 4 to 16 who have had similar experiences through workshops and activities.

Benitez and his wife have given members of O.L.L.Y. Children’s Charity a beach vacation at Lyons Holiday Parks, expressing their concern for their community.