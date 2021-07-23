Rafa Benitez takes charge of a difficult summer situation, with Richarlison leading the way for Brazil.

After enabling Richarlison to represent Brazil at the Olympics, Rafa Benitez said, “He understands he needs to give us something back.”

In a single statement, the new Everton manager took command of a potentially difficult summer situation.

Richarlison will not only miss the start of the Toffees’ new season after representing his country at the Copa America and Tokyo Games, but his name is also being bandied around in transfer rumours.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a Real Madrid reunion with Carlo Ancelotti. After all, the player leading the line for the Selecao normally plays for one of the major two in Spain, from Ronaldo to Rivaldo and Neymar to Robinho, and talk began as soon as the Italian manager departed Goodison Park for the Bernabeu in June.

Richarlison, on the other hand, is an Everton star right now, and Benitez was ready to exploit the forward’s desire to play for his country to benefit the Blues.

The player stated that he had a disagreement with his club over whether or not he should represent Brazil this summer.

“Did I have a brawl there?” Richarlison confessed. “I spent the entire day debating Everton and the director. I also dialed the number for the new coach.

“It’s critical for me to gain this experience and maturity because it will be crucial for me.”

He is correct; becoming an Olympian and competing for a gold medal is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a footballer.

Everton, on the other hand, have taken into account his personal objectives and given him the opportunity to shine on the international stage, knowing that without him, the squad will be weaker for the Premier League season opening against Southampton on August 14 at Goodison Park.

If Real Madrid approaches Richarlison, it is hoped that he remembers how Everton has helped him thus far and how the club has backed him if he has to make a decision. Following his former Everton manager’s abrupt departure, he knows all too well how it feels when a key figure ups and quits. For some, it’s football, while for others, it’s loyalty.

The attacker is more than capable of playing for Los Blancos. “The summary has come to an end.”