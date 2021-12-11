Rafa Benitez suggests Everton will be a priority in the January transfer window.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has hinted that bringing in a right-back in January will be a priority.

For several seasons, the Blues have been hunting for a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, but have yet to discover the ideal player.

When Benitez first arrived at the club, he stated that the squad required an injection of quality not only out wide but also at fullback.

Everton signed Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend during the summer transfer window, but they were unable to find a new right-back.

However, Benitez has stated that he will try to sign a player in that position, despite the fact that he may be limited to adding players on loan during next month’s transfer window.

Coleman has started all bar three of Everton’s league games this season, with Ben Godfrey filling in at right-back during Coleman’s hamstring injury absences.

Jonjoe Kenny has been chosen in every league team this season, but he only played 10 minutes against Aston Villa as a substitute.

The Kirkdale-born defender has been complimented by Benitez, but he might go in January, allowing Benitez to bring in a new signing.

“Wide wingers and right back were mentioned a lot when people were talking about other positions,” Benitez explained.

“We have a few of wingers and individuals in the right-back position at the moment.

“Seamus is a fantastic player who has appeared in numerous games this season.

“We looked into options because he has had some troubles in the past. Jonjoe Kenny is an excellent trainer and a consummate professional. As a result, we know where we are and what we want to do in the present and future. We will endeavor to find answers if we can.”