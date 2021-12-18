Rafa Benitez stakes a claim for Chelsea as the Everton manager picks out a returning defender.

Rafa Benitez praised the young players who stepped up for Everton in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea despite being injured.

Benitez has also praised Jonjoe Kenny, who was one of the more experienced Blues on display at Stamford Bridge, for his performance after coming in from the cold.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Salomon Rondon, Tom Davies, and Cenk Tosun were all out of the European champions’ match on Thursday, while captain Seamus Coleman and midfielder Allan were only fit enough to start on the bench.

Everton, on the other hand, got the point they deserved thanks to Jarrad Branthwaite, who scored the equalizer in his first Premier League start of the season.

The 19-year-old wasn’t the only Blues young gun to shine, as Anthony Gordon, Ellis Simms, and – from the bench – Lewis Dobbin also performed admirably.

It’s no surprise that since taking over as Everton manager in the summer, Benitez has rated the draw with Chelsea as one of his most pleasing.

“At first, I was pleased with some of the games, but thinking about all of the challenges with illness and injuries… So many senior players were unable to participate, and some senior players who had not been playing but had been practicing diligently were able to perform, while the young players stepped in “Benitez stated to Evertontv.

“The team spirit and energy were excellent, and I believe the crowd liked that.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the crew is working extremely hard. Every single player was visible. After that, we may make a mistake, concede a goal, or miss an opportunity – but we have a lot of guys who are working extremely hard.

“Sometimes you just need a little luck, and we got it.

“It will be a little bit better if and when some of the veteran players return from injury.

“When you have that competition, it makes a significant difference, and I think the players can benefit from it.”

The slew of absentees finally caved in.