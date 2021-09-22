Rafa Benitez speaks out about James Rodriguez and Everton’s “unique circumstance.”

James Rodriguez is still in Qatar, according to Rafa Benitez, while talks about a move to Al-Rayyan continue.

However, following Everton’s penalty shoot-out loss to Queens Park Rangers, the manager stated that he was waiting for a complete report on the planned transfer.

Rodriguez traveled to the Middle East over the weekend, with Everton trying to reach an agreement with Al-Rayyan on a deal that would relieve the club of some of Rodriguez’s £200,000-per-week compensation.

Benitez is expecting to learn more in the coming days, but he does not believe Rodriguez will be considered for Saturday’s match against Norwich City.

“To be honest, I don’t have a lot of information,” Benitez admitted.

“I’m sure he’s already there,” I say.

“Perhaps we will have more information in the coming several days.”

“Very difficult,” Rodriguez replied when asked about Everton’s upcoming game.

“Don’t forget, we’re talking about a unique circumstance from this club, and we have to manage everything as best we can under the financial fair play rules.”