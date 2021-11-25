Rafa Benitez slams Everton’s young player claims and offers a direct warning to Richarlison.

Cenk Tosun and Salomon Rondon have a better chance of starting against Brentford than Ellis Simms, according to Rafa Benitez.

Everton will travel to the newly promoted team on Sunday hoping to get back on track after going six games without a win in the Premier League.

They will have to do so without Richarlison, who was suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in Man City’s defeat last Saturday.

Benitez feels that in the future, the Brazil international must learn to keep calm in games so that he does not offend officials.

In his pre-match press conference, the manager stated: “I believe he understands that having five yellow cards is excessively early; everyone understands this.

“He is unable to react at times and must maintain his composure during the game. If they don’t call a foul, his frustration might lead to out-of-control behavior.

“He needs to be more aware of this and then concentrate on the game. He’s a fantastic talent who has the potential to be a key contributor for us. If he can stay focused, he can be a menace to defenses.” Richarlison’s absence has sparked debate among supporters as to who should replace him in the starting lineup.

Simms played 45 minutes for the under-23s earlier this week, impressing in David Unsworth’s side’s 2-1 victory over Brighton at Goodison Park.

Benitez, on the other hand, has stated that more veteran players are more likely to be selected.

“At the moment, we have two experienced players, Tosun and Rondon, and a young youngster, Simms, who was injured and is returning,” the manager stated.

“It’s usually games for experienced players in these kind of situations. Senior players have a better chance of getting ahead of Simms, the youngster.” Simms is one of a handful of young players, like Lewis Dobbin and Tyler Onyango, who a number of Everton supporters have been clamoring to see more of in recent weeks.

Benitez, on the other hand, has addressed those claims head-on, emphasizing that just because these players are young does not mean they are inexperienced.