Rafa Benitez sends a wonderful message to Everton supporter Michael Dullaghan: “I will try my best.”

Rafa Benitez, Everton’s new manager, wrote a wonderful message to die-hard Evertonian Michael Dullaghan.

Michael is well-known among Blues fans on Twitter, where he has over 20,000 followers and has won the hearts of many thanks to his unwavering support for Everton Football Club.

And after the Toffees’ new manager received a message from the 41-year-old supporter, Benitez has become the latest Everton figure to meet Michael and his contagious personality.

Benitez, who has only been in charge of Everton for a few days, has made another heartfelt gesture by responding to a message from an Everton supporter.

“Greetings, Michael.” I hope you’re doing well.

“Thank you very much for your message and for your encouragement. I hope you will be proud of the team, and I will do my best to help.

“Thank you so much once more. “All the best, take care,” Benitez wrote on the official Everton Twitter account in a heartfelt statement.

During his previous working experience on Merseyside, from 2004 to 2010, Benitez earned the respect of many Merseyside residents.

However, it wasn’t simply the Spaniard’s performance on the field that won him so many admirers.

Even after leaving his job as Liverpool manager in 2010, Benitez and his wife Montse donated £96,000 to the Hillsborough Family Support Group, despite the fact that they still lived on the Wirral.

Despite the anger he has got for being only the second manager to cross the Stanley Park boundary, Benitez’s sincere gestures will continue to demonstrate why he has earned so much respect in the city.

Michael spoke to the ECHO earlier this year about his love for Everton and how he went viral on social media, attracting the attention of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and Hollywood actor Hugh Grant.